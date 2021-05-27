Review: Sound/Sites concert turns spaces like Helmut Jahn’s Mansueto Library into recital halls and star percussionist into bubble-wrap virtuoso
Like many Chicagoans, when I heard news earlier this month of architect Helmut Jahn's death, my memory swelled with intimations of curved steel and boundless possibilities. My mind didn't immediately stray to the choreographed neons of O'Hare's Terminal 1 concourse, or the tragic grandeur of the Thompson Center, Chicago's Ozymandias. Instead, I thought of the Jahn brainchild I'd spent the most time in: the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library at the University of Chicago.