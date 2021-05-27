newsbreak-logo
Review: Sound/Sites concert turns spaces like Helmut Jahn’s Mansueto Library into recital halls and star percussionist into bubble-wrap virtuoso

By Hannah Edgar
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many Chicagoans, when I heard news earlier this month of architect Helmut Jahn’s death, my memory swelled with intimations of curved steel and boundless possibilities. My mind didn’t immediately stray to the choreographed neons of O’Hare’s Terminal 1 concourse, or the tragic grandeur of the Thompson Center, Chicago’s Ozymandias. Instead, I thought of the Jahn brainchild I’d spent the most time in: the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library at the University of Chicago.

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

“The Map of Now”

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Live out your own Choose Your Own Adventure book during this new interactive virtual festival, where audience members will get to create avatars and explore a retro game-themed digital map of Chicago that highlights the city's performing arts scene and history. Scroll your way through venues like Links Hall, Steppenwolf Theatre, the Harris Theater and the Logan Center and sit back for virtual performances from artists like BAPS, Chloe Johnston, Jeremy Owens and more.
Chicago, ILmetalinjection

MISFITS To Play Walk Among Us In Full At Riot Fest 2022

Looks like The Original Misfits with Glenn Danzig on vocals is planning on continuing on through 2021 and into 2022. The band is already set to replace My Chemical Romance at Aftershock 2021, and are now slated to play Riot Fest 2022 where they'll perform their entire 1982 debut album Walk Among Us in full. The Original Misfits is currently Danzig, bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein alongside drummer Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) and guitarist Acey Slade.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILPaste Magazine

Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu

The Chicago-based Pitchfork Music Festival has announced their full 2021 lineup for their first festival since last year’s unexpected cancellation. The festival is scheduled to return to Union Park from Sept. 10-12 for a weekend full of exciting acts. Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu are scheduled to headline. Similar to their 2019 mission of inclusion, the festival has strived to include more female performers this year.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There’s an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c’mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city’s most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza’s to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there’s no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.
Naperville, ILnctv17.com

Frontier Kite Fly to Take Place June 6

The Naperville Park District’s Annual Frontier Kite Fly Festival, presented by The Branch, will take place Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The event returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring a variety of kites of all shapes...