Höweler + Yoon’s FloatLab will offer a new perspective of Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River
Philadelphia's postindustrial Schuylkill River is undergoing something of a building boom; megaprojects such as PAU's JFK Towers and the multibillion-dollar Children's Hospital of Philadelphia expansion promise to bring thousands of residents and workers to that formerly neglected stretch. Now, in a welcome shift, greater attention is also being paid to public parks along the riverfront, and the Höweler + Yoon Architecture-designed FloatLab will provide a wholly unique means to engage with the Schuykill.