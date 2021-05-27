Höweler + Yoon’s FloatLab will offer a new perspective of Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.