newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Höweler + Yoon’s FloatLab will offer a new perspective of Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River

By Matthew Marani
archpaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia’s postindustrial Schuylkill River is undergoing something of a building boom; megaprojects such as PAU’s JFK Towers and the multibillion-dollar Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia expansion promise to bring thousands of residents and workers to that formerly neglected stretch. Now, in a welcome shift, greater attention is also being paid to public parks along the riverfront, and the Höweler + Yoon Architecture-designed FloatLab will provide a wholly unique means to engage with the Schuykill.

www.archpaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schuylkill River#Southwest Philadelphia#A New Perspective#Kayaks#Garden Design#North America#H Weler Yoon#Pau#Schuykill#Mural Arts Philadelphia#Ada#The Philly Voice#Light Drift#Children S Hospital#Natural Tidal Wetlands#Aquatic Life#Public Parks#Remediation Workshops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

New project aims to identify, document, and preserve the history of Philly’s underrepresented communities

PHILADELPHIA — The city’s cultural resources overwhelmingly spotlight white history but a new project aims to flip that script and take a more inclusive approach to documenting the diversity of the city’s past. The Kenney administration and nonprofit Mayor’s Fund are embarking on a two-year community-led survey project tasked with...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June

Occupancy restrictions on SEPTA buses, trains, subways and trolleys will be no more beginning June 1, the transit authority said Monday. SEPTA is eliminating capacity limits — first implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — as vaccination rates increase and infections decrease across the Philadelphia region. "Removing vehicle...
Philadelphia, PAmorethanthecurve.com

SEPTA to drop capacity limits, but not masks, on June 1st

SEPTA has announced that starting June 1st it will remove passenger capacity limits on vehicles that were put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mask requirements for customers and employees will remain in place until further notice. “Removing vehicle capacity limits to meet increased ridership demand...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Expanded Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This classic rowhouse on a trapezoidal lot has been turned into a spacious modern house thanks to a combination renovation and expansion project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What would you do if you had a vintage early-20th-century...
Philadelphia, PAEater

Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Philadelphia, PAhawaiitelegraph.com

Full Steam Ahead! Calamus Enterprises Expands to Philadelphia to Help Other Businesses Back to Normal

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / I promised myself not to begin yet another article with the tired phrase ´´in these trouble times...' because I am soooo over it. I am officially done with the doom and gloom scenarios. Life must go on and luckily, in many states life has returned to normal. Annus horribilis will be mentioned only because Calamus-Enterprises.com has done the impossible - a small, privately owned business; started by a legal immigrant from Estonia - not only managed to survive 2020 but is indeed thriving!