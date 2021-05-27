Hulu Finds Its ‘Iron Mike’ in ‘Moonlight’ Breakout Trevante Rhodes
Hulu has cast its Iron Mike. Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes has been tapped to play Mike Tyson in the streamer’s limited series, Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the eight-episode drama will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what Hulu calls “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.” Tyson is not involved with the series in any capacity, though sources say Hulu executives briefed him and his team on the series a couple months ago.www.hollywoodreporter.com