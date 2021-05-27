newsbreak-logo
Hulu Finds Its ‘Iron Mike’ in ‘Moonlight’ Breakout Trevante Rhodes

By Lesley Goldberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hulu has cast its Iron Mike. Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes has been tapped to play Mike Tyson in the streamer’s limited series, Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the eight-episode drama will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what Hulu calls “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.” Tyson is not involved with the series in any capacity, though sources say Hulu executives briefed him and his team on the series a couple months ago.

