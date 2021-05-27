Hulu Finds Its ‘Iron Mike’ in ‘Moonlight’ Breakout Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes has been cast as Mike Tyson in the forthcoming Hulu series Iron Mike, Variety has learned. Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of the former heavyweight champion. Tyson, however, will not be involved in upcoming project. Instead, he’ll be executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Iron Mike begins production later this year.