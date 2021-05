At Parkway Brewing in Salem, as at countless other businesses and workplaces across the country, some people are wearing face masks and others are not. Patrons are expected to wear a mask if they have yet to receive a jab but are free to go without if they are fully vaccinated. Everyone on the production side is vaccinated, so it’s not an issue there. Employees in customer-facing roles are still masking up even though most are vaccinated, said Mike Pensinger, general manager and brewmaster.