“Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, we know her as this legend but there is a story to everyone. Her life had so much depth to it, and it came through the music,” says Jennifer Hudson, who portrays Franklin in the new feature film. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the Respect movie — set for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021 — also stars Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Marc Maron.