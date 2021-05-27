newsbreak-logo
Selena Gomez’s New Album: Everything We Know

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
After hinting she might retire for music, Selena Gomez teased she might have one more album left in her. Here’s what we know so far. Selena Gomez only needed three simple characters to whip her fans into a frenzy: “SG3.” In May 2021, Selena posted an Instagram story of her wearing a bracelet bearing “SG3,” hinting that a new album was on the way. This tease came on the heels of a Vogue interview where she thought about retiring from music altogether. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’” she said. Judging by her fan’s reaction, the point might be the happiness Selena’s music brings to so many.

