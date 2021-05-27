A Collage Of Creative Voices: One Carbondale Middle Schooler Inspires Others To Keep Dancing Through The Pandemic
Sam Stableford is a thirteen-year-old student at Carbondale Middle School. He’s also a hip-hop dancer; Stableford first started copying Michael Jackson’s dance moves he saw on TV as a two-year-old, and hasn’t stopped dancing since. This spring, he was asked to teach a hip-hop class for elementary school aged kids with Dance Initiative. The class met weekly at The Launchpad in Carbondale, and culminated in a performance at the park at 4th and Main in downtown late last month.www.aspenpublicradio.org