Carbondale, CO

A Collage Of Creative Voices: One Carbondale Middle Schooler Inspires Others To Keep Dancing Through The Pandemic

By Aspen Public Radio
aspenpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Stableford is a thirteen-year-old student at Carbondale Middle School. He’s also a hip-hop dancer; Stableford first started copying Michael Jackson’s dance moves he saw on TV as a two-year-old, and hasn’t stopped dancing since. This spring, he was asked to teach a hip-hop class for elementary school aged kids with Dance Initiative. The class met weekly at The Launchpad in Carbondale, and culminated in a performance at the park at 4th and Main in downtown late last month.

