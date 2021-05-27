A Collage Of Creative Voices: One Carbondale Middle Schooler Inspires Others To Keep Dancing Through The Pandemic

George Weber is the long-time music teacher at Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS). This conversation was edited for length. A: I was born in Denver and spent most of my early childhood there. When I graduated from high school, I was playing music in bands and decided not to go to college. I went on the road, traveling around the western United States playing music. At the end of about 10 years of doing that, I hit a ceiling of income and comfort with what I was doing and decided to go back to school. I studied music in Boulder at the University of Colorado. I was able to play a lot of music there, mostly jazz, and ended up playing with Pete Wernick [of Hot Rize fame], who is a bluegrass banjo player. We didn’t really do bluegrass, but we did instrumental music based on banjo, vibraphone, clarinet, bass and drums. I did that for quite a while.