'Old': A family vacation goes wrong in new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan thriller

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1gxI_0aDYry7R00
"Old" writer, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan arrives at the world premiere of "Servant" in November 2019. "Old" follows a family who is aging at an alarming rate. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- A family starts to age rapidly while on vacation in the latest trailer for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Old.

Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps portray parents who take their two kids to a secluded beach that other vacationers have found in the clip released on Thursday.

Fear starts to mount as a dead body is discovered along with collections of personal items such as clothing.

Bernal and Krieps' children then start to age within hours with their young son suddenly becoming a teenager. Other children on the beach also age while the adults begin to notice wrinkles on their faces.

The vacationers band together to discover what is happening and to find a way off the beach, which is seemingly keeping them trapped in place.

Old, written, directed and produced by Shyamalan, is coming to theaters on July 23. The film is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lèvy and Frederik Peeters.

Co-stars include Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant and Thomasin McKenzie.

