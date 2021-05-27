Thursdays On Tap Events Give Grown-Ups Weekly After-Hours Access to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Plus Live Music, Breweries, Food Trucks and More

Enter HERE to win a family four pack of tickets to The B&O Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 12-6pm. The B&O Railroad Museum is proud to join with The Gathering and Taste of 3 Cities Food Truck Festival to present The B&O Food Truck Festival! Sponsored by the Big Truck Farm Brewery, this event will bring together over ten food trucks serving a wide variety of cuisines such as barbecue, Korean, tacos, tapas, and more in the spacious back yard of the B&O Railroad Museum. Visitors will not only have access to an unparalleled range of delicious dining options, they’ll also get to enjoy live music performances by Caleb Stine, Skribe, and Hall Williams Band, plus beer, wine, and cocktails, and extraordinary views of the B&O’s historic campus. Families are encouraged to join in the fun, as the B&O’s outdoor play area and kids’ rides are sure to provide plenty of entertainment for the little ones. While here, visitors will also have the opportunity to take a train ride along the nation’s first mile of commercial railroad, and tickets include full Museum access so that all attendees can explore the birthplace of American railroading.