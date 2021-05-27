Cancel
Thursdays On Tap Events Give Grown-Ups Weekly After-Hours Access to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Plus Live Music, Breweries, Food Trucks and More

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a fun date-night destination or a unique spot to connect with friends after work? Want to peruse the Perot Museum of Nature and Science sans kids? Do you like live music, breweries and curious-minded adults? Then don’t miss Thursdays on Tap happening weekly at the Perot Museum!. From...

THE BLACK BOX: Food Truck and Live Music Festival - May 29-30

THE BLACK BOX supports the return of live music and enthusiastically welcomes food trucks to Downtown Franklin!. When not attending this special event, please support our local restaurants!. Saturday, May 29th and and Sunday, May 30th from 5-10 PM, General Admission tickets are $20 per day. Saturday, May 29. 5:00...
PEROT MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE OPENS DAILY THIS SUMMER

Named by USA TODAY as one of the country’s “top 10 best science museums,” the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will open daily May 31-Sept. 6 offering extended fun and new programming for North Texans and tourists alike. A top draw is The Science of Guinness World Records™ exhibition, which made its U.S. debut at the Perot Museum, and continues to attract all ages with interactive experiences that showcase the scientific principles behind some of the world’s most astonishing world record holders. Other highlights include adults-only late nights every Thursday, a new virtual STEM-focused series to curb learning loss and expand the Museum’s accessibility, plus Giant Steps – an outdoor art installation showcasing African American leaders in STEM – has been extended through Labor Day.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Pools open, live music, food truck rally and more

10 a.m. Saturday, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard. Tanganyika Wildlife Park opened its big new Tanganyika Falls Splash Park last summer but is reopening the attraction this weekend with an official ribbon cutting. The 5,000 square-foot park features slides, tipping water buckets, climbing structures, large animal characters and more. There is also a Thirsty Sloth Bar for adults that offers craft beer, frozen drinks and specialty cocktails. The splash park will be open daily through Labor Day, and its hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Admission to the water park is included in single-day and season passes to the park. Reservations are required at twpark.com.
Museum After Hours to feature sustainable living tips

Fort Walla Walla Museum’s monthly after-hours series will continue on Zoom. The topic at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, is sustainability. Erendira Cruz, executive director of the Sustainable Living Center, will discuss the many ways aspects of sustainability, a common and often puzzling buzzword, touch daily lives and how households can engage in sustainable practices.
Orlando’s Museum of Illusions introduces after-hours Pride event

The Orlando location of Museum of Illusions is planning an after-hours event with a Pride theme that also will benefit the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. June is LGBT Pride Month. The International Drive attraction, which opened in January, features more than 50 photograph-able illusions, and some will have a...
'Sing Together' event to feature live music and more

Get ready for some outdoor fun courtesy of Academie Musique of Central Texas. Sing Together — set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, on the corner of Calhoun and First Street in Temple — will feature a live performance by Singsation as well as other live and pre-recorded performances, said Shelley Stansbury Dennis, Academie Musique executive director.
Museum extending Thursday hours during summer

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will extend its hours on Thursdays during the summer beginning on June 3. The museum, located at Victoria College’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria, will be open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “The museum strives...
Going “Beyond Its Walls” to Greatly Expand Educational Outreach, Perot Museum of Nature and Science Launches “The Whynauts,” a new 10-part Virtual STEM Series in English and Spanish

DALLAS – At a time when education systems are facing the challenges of the pandemic – and field trips are on hold – the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is launching an engaging 10-part, STEM-focused virtual series called The Whynauts. Designed to make science relevant, exciting and accessible, the...
Summer Food Truck and Music Festival planned in Maysville

A Summer Food Truck and Music Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 12 at Veterans Park, located at 10 North Main Street, Maysville. There will be performances by Garrett Lott, Chris Chapman, Britt Wyatt and Zach Haines. There will also be over 15 vendor booths, food trucks and inflatables.
Town of Waxhaw’s Independence Day Celebration includes live music and a food truck rodeo

We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and it's also possible that we can make a mistake. In addition, we can not guarantee that all events adhere to the safety measures that are necessary at this time, so we encourage you to ask any questions of the organizer, to make your best decision, and to stay safe.
Live Music: Thursday – Saturday

Live music three nights a week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. At Primo we value the heritage of everything we do, and that includes sharing our love of music. Whether it’s our owner Lou Giovannetti gracing the microphone with his Broadway pedigree, or visits from many of our musical friends, Primo promises to be a surprise any night you join us. Take a look for yourself.
Sweetbriar Nature Center presents Music, Friends and Bugs event

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for music, reading, and meeting lots of critters big and small on May 23 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Johnny Cuomo will do some storytelling, read his book, Katy Didn’t, and sing some tunes. Then enjoy some animal programs featuring some 6 and 8 legged friends as well as some other ambassador animals that live at the center. Best for ages 3 to 8. $10 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.
Covid: Live music events to return in Wales

The Welsh government says live performances can return “across all settings”. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Taste of Soul NC Food Truck Event

Categories: Restaurants & Bars, Community, Food trucks. Jay’s Italian Ice is bringing you Taste of Soul NC. Enjoy some of your favorite food trucks, both Sweet and Savory at the Beautiful Durham Central Park. Pineapple Smoothies, Lobster, BBQ, Italian Ice, Fried Fish and more. All Food trucks were spaced apart to account for Social Distancing and there will be free Face Masks for those that need them and Hand-Sanitizer stations.
State Fair Entertainment takes over Santa Anita Park with live music, rides, food and more

With the LA County Fair not returning to full form until May 2022, State Fair Entertainment is bringing a new event to Los Angeles County this summer. State Fair Santa Anita Park will take over Santa Anita Park in Arcadia 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays July 29-Aug. 22. Activities include fair rides and games, local and national live music performances, food and beverage vendors and shopping.
GIVEAWAY: Food Truck Festival at The B&O Railroad Museum

Enter HERE to win a family four pack of tickets to The B&O Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 12-6pm. The B&O Railroad Museum is proud to join with The Gathering and Taste of 3 Cities Food Truck Festival to present The B&O Food Truck Festival! Sponsored by the Big Truck Farm Brewery, this event will bring together over ten food trucks serving a wide variety of cuisines such as barbecue, Korean, tacos, tapas, and more in the spacious back yard of the B&O Railroad Museum. Visitors will not only have access to an unparalleled range of delicious dining options, they’ll also get to enjoy live music performances by Caleb Stine, Skribe, and Hall Williams Band, plus beer, wine, and cocktails, and extraordinary views of the B&O’s historic campus. Families are encouraged to join in the fun, as the B&O’s outdoor play area and kids’ rides are sure to provide plenty of entertainment for the little ones. While here, visitors will also have the opportunity to take a train ride along the nation’s first mile of commercial railroad, and tickets include full Museum access so that all attendees can explore the birthplace of American railroading.