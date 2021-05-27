Superintendent Recognition Awards
Orange Public Schools is pleased to announce the recipients of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents’ (CAPSS) Superintendent/Student Recognition Award: Kalina Duz, Shriya Garg, Enoch Liu from The Peck Place School, Ryan Leapley, Jason Chen, Gracie Bunnell from Race Brook School and Ava Storz, Charlotte Wallace and Liisu Melville from Turkey Hill School. Criteria for the CAPPS award are leadership, service to the school, academic prowess relative to ability, and service to others in the community.orangetownnews.com