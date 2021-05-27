Cancel
Two Best-Selling Authors to Headline Texas Women’s Foundation’s 36th Annual Luncheon on Sept. 30

By SharonAdams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) announces two remarkable bestselling authors, Angie Thomas and Cleo Wade, who will discuss the power of women’s storytelling at its 36th Annual Luncheon on Tuesday, September 30 at 12 noon (CDT). Themed “My Voice. My Story. Every Woman’s Power to Build Compassion and Community,” the event tickets start at $36 each. For more information or to purchase a ticket to this virtual event, visit txwfluncheon.org.

