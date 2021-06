As we continue to grow and expand, we have tapped into two of our current contributing editors’ skills and talents to expand their roles. Guitar Girl Magazine is excited to announce two leading ladies who rock the world in their own very special way. These talented women have played music worldwide, which has allowed them to tap into their diverse backgrounds in music education and business. In addition to playing some great music and leading the way for women and young children, they make an impact here at Guitar Girl Magazine, enlightening us all to the empowerment of what it means to be a woman in the music industry.