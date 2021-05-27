Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Rabbi Herbert Brockman to be Honored at Jewish Family Service Spring Celebration on June 17th

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 8 days ago

Perhaps it was meant to be that Rabbi Herbert Brockman would bring his passion for social justice to the Board of Directors of the Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven. Brockman, who will be honored at JFS’ June 17th virtual Spring Celebration, has long been dedicated to Jewish values and to the welfare of the entire community. His 2018 retirement from the pulpit at Congregation Mishkan Israel in Hamden (he is now CMI’s Rabbi Emeritus) was the impetus to look for other channels through which to pursue social action. The Rabbi’s long-standing priorities are a natural fit with JFS’ mission of providing human and social services to the most vulnerable – without regard to race, ethnicity, or religion. Amy Rashba, the agency’s CEO, said, “JFS is proud to honor Rabbi Herb Brockman, whose involvement in both the Jewish and interfaith community epitomizes all that JFS stands for. With warmth, intelligence and a Jewish heart, Rabbi Brockman honors us all with his devotion to [the Jewish tradition of] tikkun olam (“heal the world”). He is a true mensch!”

orangetownnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
Hamden, CT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish History#The Board Of Directors#Cmi#The Board Of Jfs#Latino#Food Pantry#Rabbi Herbert Brockman#Rabbi Brockman Honors#Rabbi Herb Brockman#Jewish Values#Rabbi Brian Immerman#Spring#Social Justice Activism#Homeless Men#Ceo#Shelter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
New Haven, CTEyewitness News

Shirts, patches being sold to benefit fallen New Haven firefighter's family

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The crew that once worked with fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres is going above and beyond to make sure his family is taken care of. Over the weekend, the New Haven Fire Department said that the members from Torres' shift designed and created a t-shirt and a patch to remember their fallen brother.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Covid Survivor Returns Home

After six long months battling Covid-19, Aondre Chapman has finally returned home. Aondre and his wife Tonya met up with the Independent Saturday to talk about the arduous path he’s taken en route to recovery. “It’s been a journey,” Tonya said from Aondre’s bedside. That journey began on Nov. 12.
New Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
ncadvertiser.com

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
New Haven, CTnewhavenarts.org

Poetry In The Garden Centers Healing

Elaine Kolb, Ashleigh Huckabey, and Sun Queen. Lucy Gellman Photos. Ashleigh Huckabey stepped up to the mic, removing a black mask that fluttered in her hand. She lifted her phone, scrolling to the right place. She hadn’t been sure she was going to read. But among the potato seedlings and pepper plants, it seemed right. Sunlight fell over her face. She began her poem “Trauma Room.”
Hamden, CTEyewitness News

Hamden man known for giving back is making history

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Hamden man, already known for giving back to his community, is now getting involved in government and making history in the process. Having lost friends and family to gun violence, Daniel Hunt has used his experiences to help others. Now he’s helping his town as...