Orange, CT

AMSO Box of Sox Fundraiser

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Amity Middle School Orange community was devasted by the loss of their 8th grade student Raymond Heenie this past March, they quickly came together to turn their grief into something positive. As staff and students reflected on Ray’s short life, they remembered how much Ray cared for others and always wanted to help make everyone’s life a little bit easier; this was the inspiration behind the kickoff to the AMSO annual Spring Box of Sox fundraiser in Ray’s honor. Starting this year, donation boxes were stationed throughout the Amity community as collection bins for socks for homeless shelters. Socks are one of the most needed items at shelters – and are not always donated. In its first year, the AMSO fundraiser collected over 900 pairs of socks! Because of this, they will be distributed to multiple local shelters to help many people. Through this fundraiser, Ray’s legacy of caring for others will not only be remembered, but will also benefit people for many years to come.

orangetownnews.com
