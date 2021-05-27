Kerala to impose trawling ban from midnight of June 9

The starting time for the curfew in the Balearics will be an hour later as of May 24 (overnight Sunday) - it will be moved back to midnight and still continue until 6am. Government spokesperson Iago Negueruela announced this change on Monday and another slight relaxation of Covid regulations. The number of people who can gather socially outdoors will increase from six to eight. Indoors, the number will remain six. This relaxation for outdoor gatherings excludes bar and restaurant terraces, which for now will still be limited to four people per table. This is a measure, noted Negueruela, "which has worked".