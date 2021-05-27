newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus

Kerala to impose trawling ban from midnight of June 9

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has imposed a trawling ban from midnight of June 9. The ban on trawling is 52 days from June 9 to July 31 midnight. Only one carrier boat with inboard vessels will be allowed during the trawling ban period. — By the evening of June 9, the Marine Enforcement and Coastal Police must ensure that all trawling boats have been moved from the sea to a safe location. Strict legal action will be taken against boats violating the ban on trawling. The meeting was chaired by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

