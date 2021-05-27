newsbreak-logo
Boston Business Journal

How this SVP grew her leadership skills in a male-dominated workforce

By Miranda Perez
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Mithu Bhargava, an MIT graduate and Boston local, has spent nearly two decades in finance and tech. But Bhargava’s entire trajectory in business changed after becoming an alumna of the C-Ahead program in 2017. C200, a global organization focused on connecting women business leaders and seasoned executives, hosts the C-Ahead...

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

