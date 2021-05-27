Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to take Rush Limbaugh time slot

© Getty Images

Conservative radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will be taking Rush Limbaugh’s time slot on Premiere Networks, the distributor of Limbaugh’s show, the company confirmed Thursday.

A spokesperson for Premiere confirmed a Wall Street Journal story Thursday which reported that “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” will air from noon to 3 p.m. ET., on stations around the country starting June 21.

Limbaugh — whose show turned conservative talk radio into a national force — died of lung cancer in mid-February at the age of 70.

Sexton had been a guest host on Limbaugh’s show and has a three-hour evening weekday talk radio show also on iHeartRadio called “The Buck Sexton Show."

Sexton also hosts a weeknight prime-time show called "Hold The Line” on conservative video platform The First.

Sexton was previously a co-anchor on Hill TV, along with Krystal Ball, and has written numerous columns for The Hill.

Travis currently hosts the “OutKick the Coverage” radio show which is owned by media company Outkick and is broadcast on radio stations via Fox Sports Radio network.

“And ultimately, I made the decision that my radio voice is more valuable talking about the issues facing the country today than it is talking about who won a game the night before," Travis wrote on the Outkick website.

In 2017, Travis considered running for Senate in Tennessee as an independent.

Limbaugh had been a talk radio mainstay for 30-plus years having been first syndicated in 1988. At its height, the “Rush Limbaugh Show” reached an audience of more than 15 million people.

Other radio distribution networks and stations had hoped for Limbaugh-levels of success by placing hosts like Dan Bongino or Dana Loesch in the same slot.

However, after his death, Premiere, a subdivision of iHeart Radio, had been airing repeats of Limbaugh’s old shows.

Updated at 1:32 p.m.