Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Medical AI Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Medical AI Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc. & Zebra Medical Vision Ltd etc have been looking into Medical AI as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.