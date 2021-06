Ethan Sexton was selected as Saltillo Junior High valedictorian. The Saltillo Junior High Advancement Ceremonies will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 in the school gymnasium. Mr. Sexton has a 95.84375 grade point average and is the son of Robert Sexton and Melissa Sexton. See the May 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about Mr. Sexton and salutatorian Michael Gonzalez.