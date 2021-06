For parents around the Estes Valley, there is a marked change in our children this week. School gets out for the summer. It marks a closure for what will most likely be one of the most brutal, most bizarre school years of our newest generation. While it is almost always assumed that our young will adapt and evolve to a changing world better than some old folks, that doesn’t make it any easier for the kids. Many are expected to see trauma-related after-effects of the pandemic for years to come.