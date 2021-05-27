From One Hometown Hero to Another: the Legacy of Fredericksburg’s National Museum of the Pacific War

On January 1, I started doing what I’d been planning on doing for almost a year: reading the many books about Texas that I wasn’t exposed to until I was an adult. While researching which books to read, it didn’t take long before I came across Larry McMurtry and Lonesome Dove. With the pandemic and being at home for longer than usual, reading felt like a welcome distraction from everything. I bought the book and then, like I do with every book I get, I placed it at the bottom of the stack of about six books that sits on the shelf. Eventually, as I read the other books, like Heavy by Kiese Laymon and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Lonesome Dove moved to the top. But then, when it was time to read it, I simply moved it to the bottom of the stack. I did that a few times because Lonesome Dove, at one and three-quarters inches thick, intimidated me.