From One Hometown Hero to Another: the Legacy of Fredericksburg’s National Museum of the Pacific War
On a warm afternoon in early May, Gen. Michael Hagee, CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, sits in his office in a historic house across the street from the National Museum of the Pacific War on Austin Street. Born in Virginia, Hagee grew up in Fredericksburg learning about Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, the hometown hero who commanded the Pacific War Fleet during World War II and signed the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on behalf of the United States on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.texashighways.com