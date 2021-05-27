Got Flooded? Take This Survey

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) continues to urge everyone to report their damage from the flooding. If you are a homeowner or renter who received damage, please take a moment to complete a self-reporting survey, which can be found at www.damage.la.gov. The survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process. Reporting to the survey does not replace reporting damage to a person’s insurance agency. Anyone impacted by the severe weather should fill out the survey to report damage. This includes structures only, not vehicles. The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. Call 211 if need assistance completing the survey.