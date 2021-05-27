‘Superstore’ Wants to Demolish and Rebuild Massive Rt. 9 Property
A new plan has been proposed to the Town of Wappinger to take a huge, empty business and transform it into a state-of-the-art superstore. The Plant Depot on Route 9 and Smithtown Road in Fishkill closed down in 2015 after 22 years in business. At the time, owner Lou Paggiotta and his wife Lorraine decided it was time to retire. Since then, the building has sat vacant, leaving many wondering what would ever come of this huge piece of real estate.943litefm.com