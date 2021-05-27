‘Superstore’ Wants to Demolish and Rebuild Massive Rt. 9 Property

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of North East, Dutchess County, New York, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Annex of the North East Millerton Library, 28 Century Blvd., Millerton, New York, on the application of Douglas Larson representing Joseph Frydl and Victoria Charles, owners of tax parcel # 7070-00-493746, for area variances in order to renovate an existing accessory building. The parcel is located at 188 McGhee Hill Road in the A5A Zoning District of the Town of North East.