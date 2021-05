Sometimes all a girl really needs is her horse and that has never been truer than for Devin Young. Devin, the daughter of Tab and Amanda Young is a 14-yearold 8th grader at Smithville Junior High who recently competed in the 2021 Better Barrel Races World Finals with her horse that was raised in Fayette County, Tequila (otherwise known as Jettin To Docs Bar). The finals took place April 21-25 in…