Kasson, MN

Kasson Pool Opening This Weekend, Win a 10-Pack of Passes

By Dunken
 11 days ago
After the bummer summer of 2020, we're all going to be looking for fun things to do and apparently ways to stay cool because the Farmer’s Almanac recently released its prediction for summer in Minnesota and it is going to be a scorcher! Their long-term forecast calls for “searing” temperatures.

