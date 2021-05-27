Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Mason City Municipal Band kickoff for Thursday night relocating inside Southbridge Mall

By Jared McNett
Globe Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little bit of rain on the first day of the 82nd Annual North Iowa Band Festival won't stop the music. Thursday morning, the Mason City Municipal Band announced on Facebook that the evening's kickoff concert for the entire festival will be moved inside of Southbridge Mall near the Younkers concourse. While the location has changed, the music will still begin at 6:45 p.m. and run through selections from "The Music Man" as well as "America, the Beautiful" and the "Tennessee Waltz."

globegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Entertainment
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Mason City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#City High#The Music Man#Central Park#Main Street#Municipal Corporation#Mason City Municipal Band#The Globe Gazette#Younkers#Southbridge Mall#Downtown Mason City#North Federal Avenue#Rain#Selections#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Mason City, IAKIMT

Meredith Wilson birthday bash in Mason City Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa – Music Man Square celebrates Meredith Wilson’s 119th birthday on Tuesday. The free event will run from 5 to 8:30 pm with be music, singing and dancing throughout the Streetscape, and a free showing of “The Music Man” at 6 pm. Ice cream and cake will be provided by Candy Kitchen Ice Cream Parlor and HyVee.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids

Hundreds of Iowans were in attendance at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Saturday morning for the annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser. The fly-in breakfast was hosted as a joint effort between the River City and Clear Lake Kiwanis clubs and the North Iowa Air Service. The event was a big hit, with hundreds of people making their way to Mason City's airport on Saturday morning.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

94th annual MCHS vocal spring concert is Tuesday

The Mason City High School Vocal Music Department will present its 94th Annual Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Due to COVID-19 this year the concert will be held in the Mason City Arena at Southbridge Mall. There is plenty of socially distanced seating available for all, face masks will be required. The concert is free.
Mason City, IAKIMT

New pieces of art coming to River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Sculptures on Parade is adding some new pieces. This year's parade will feature 29 new rotating sculptures that will be installed this coming Tuesday, as well as 7 new permanent sculptures. The artists who created these lovely works of art will be in town next week to see their creations on display. The rotating sculptures will be on display until next April, when they will either be returned to the artist or moved to another similar program. One existing piece, titled 'Rocky', will take up permanent residence at Southbridge Mall.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Catching up with Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz

For an entire decade, Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz effectively lived and breathed the story of Lewis and Clark. To mark the bicentennial of the duo's expedition across the country, Fritz painted 100 works to tell their story in a way he thought was as accurate as possible. In the collection there are pieces about encamping, hunting, trapping and encountering Native Americans who would one day be driven from their land.
Mason City, IAMarietta Daily Journal

Mason City pioneer museum reopens after long closure

MASON CITY — For folks who work with the Kinney Pioneer Museum near the Mason City Municipal Airport, living history has been a little less alive over the past year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum, which has operated for 53 years, hasn’t been open to the public since July 2020 when its board of trustees unanimously voted not to open for the season.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

River City Rundown weekend edition for May 15-16

So, what do you think? To mask or unmask? Reporter Zach Dupont is collecting local opinions on the CDC's latest recommendation that those fully vaccinated can go without masks, indoor or outdoor. Will you? Send him an email at Zachary.Dupont@globegazette.com. And here's what's up heading into the weekend in North...
Mason City, IAKIMT

MercyOne announces annual Legend Award

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is presenting its annual Legend Award to Brenda Epsteen. Epsteen is a clinical education specialist in Clinical Practice, Informatics and Education and, according to her nomination letter, “Brenda’s positive attitude makes every project better! She is an amazing leader and mentor to many. This was a time of high stress, laughter, sweat, tears and added grey hairs, but throughout it all, Brenda was a positive influence. Everyone appreciated her calming presence.”
Cerro Gordo County, IAGlobe Gazette

River City Rundown for Wednesday, May 12

Notice a jump in prices at the pump? If you haven't, you might want to fill up now because they're likely coming. The culprit is a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the southeast. And that is where gas prices have gone up most drastically, but as we all know, it's a much smaller world these days and we're all connected.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Mason City High School recognizes best of the best at annual senior awards

Students in the 2021 graduating class of Mason City High School were recognized for their efforts in academia, athletics, arts, and character during the school's annual senior awards ceremony Thursday morning. Alongside the merit awards, scholarships were also handed out to dozens of seniors, many through charitable memorial endowments, including...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Senior center reopens June 1 to dining-in

The Osage Senior Center is planning a reopening to dining-in on June 1. Elderbridge of Mason City will have some guidelines in place for reopening with reference to wearing face masks and six-foot spacing at the tables.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Registration open for annual Stu Nevermann Run

The 32nd annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run is approaching. The race takes place 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 — just ahead of the 10 a.m. North Iowa Band Festival parade that same day. The run will honor Stu Nevermann, a Mason City High School graduate who died from a...
Rock Falls, IAGlobe Gazette

NITC Pie Ride back for 2021

The sixth annual NITC Pie Ride is back for 2021. The ride is sponsored by North Iowa Touring Club, a registered non-profit. This year’s location will be scenic Rock Falls, a new venue this year meant to provide more cycling options for riders. The event will take place on June 6.
Ventura, IAClear Lake Mirror Reporter

Irma C. Bokelman

Irma Charlotte Bokelman, 97, of Ventura, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, where she had been a resident the last 20 days. Per her wishes a family funeral service will be held and her interment will be at the Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ventura, or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.