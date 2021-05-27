Mason City Municipal Band kickoff for Thursday night relocating inside Southbridge Mall

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Sculptures on Parade is adding some new pieces. This year's parade will feature 29 new rotating sculptures that will be installed this coming Tuesday, as well as 7 new permanent sculptures. The artists who created these lovely works of art will be in town next week to see their creations on display. The rotating sculptures will be on display until next April, when they will either be returned to the artist or moved to another similar program. One existing piece, titled 'Rocky', will take up permanent residence at Southbridge Mall.