Mason City Municipal Band kickoff for Thursday night relocating inside Southbridge Mall
A little bit of rain on the first day of the 82nd Annual North Iowa Band Festival won't stop the music. Thursday morning, the Mason City Municipal Band announced on Facebook that the evening's kickoff concert for the entire festival will be moved inside of Southbridge Mall near the Younkers concourse. While the location has changed, the music will still begin at 6:45 p.m. and run through selections from "The Music Man" as well as "America, the Beautiful" and the "Tennessee Waltz."globegazette.com