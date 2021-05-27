Cannes Back With Le Ballon Rouge Daycare Creche During Festival – Global Bulletin

As the world gradually begins to reopen thanks to vaccinations and the new No-Mask guidelines from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), film festivals are starting to release their dates. But questions remain—will they or won't they be in-person events, or will they become a selection of hybrid models with some films and programs presented remotely. Or, horrors of all, could a third or fourth wave of coronavirus variants emerge, causing cancellations like in 2020? We each have to make an individual decision about whether we are comfortable enough to venture out in crowded screening rooms and movie theaters domestically and internationally to join in the festivities. Rumors abound that some big American companies are not planning to attend the international festivals because of a slow rollout of vaccines in other countries, and a failure to control the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.