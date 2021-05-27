newsbreak-logo
Europe

Cannes Back With Le Ballon Rouge Daycare Creche During Festival – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 3 days ago
In today’s Global Bulletin, Cannes creche returns; Andrei Konchalovsky to deliver Russian Key Buyers Event keynote; European Film Promotion elects board; drama series “The Holiday” sets lead cast; Canada opens women talent development initiatives; and Chinese blockbuster “The Eight Hundred” to premiere at Udine. The Cannes Marché du Film and...

MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes 2021: Thierry Fremaux Details the Festival’s Big Comeback (EXCLUSIVE)

Two weeks before Cannes unveils its Official Selection lineup, Thierry Fremaux, the artistic director and general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, caught up with Variety about his selection process in pandemic times; the changes the festival will be introducing this year, beginning with an expanded out of competition section to host anticipated films; his dialogue with U.S. studios and filmmakers, as well as Netflix; and the health protocols in place on the ground.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Film Festival Delays Line-Up Reveal One Week

Cannes Film Festival will be unveiling its Official Selection on June 3, one week later than the previously planned date of May 27. Festival chiefs Thierry Frémaux and Pierre Lescure will host the press conference to unveil the line-up at the UGC Normandie cinema in Paris, with journalists expected to be able to attend.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

BAFTA Prepares Television Sessions 2021 With Nominees Steve McQueen, Jodie Comer – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, BAFTA prepares online sessions for several top 2021 TV nominees; Modern Films picks up global rights to “Lady Boss”; Mise En Scéne Company adds “Anchorage” to its Marché du Film slate; Abacus Media Rights will distribute “The Masked Dancer U.K.” abroad; Amazon launches miniTV in India and sets “Sherni” premiere date; Head Gear and Big Wave Productions make key hires in the U.K.; Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson gets animated in Sky Kids’ “Dodo”; Strawberry Blond opens offices in Glasgow; and MTV U.K. partners with The Open University on a digital series for promising alumni.
Chicago, ILRoger Ebert

FILM FESTIVALS ARE BACK!!!???

As the world gradually begins to reopen thanks to vaccinations and the new No-Mask guidelines from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), film festivals are starting to release their dates. But questions remain—will they or won't they be in-person events, or will they become a selection of hybrid models with some films and programs presented remotely. Or, horrors of all, could a third or fourth wave of coronavirus variants emerge, causing cancellations like in 2020? We each have to make an individual decision about whether we are comfortable enough to venture out in crowded screening rooms and movie theaters domestically and internationally to join in the festivities. Rumors abound that some big American companies are not planning to attend the international festivals because of a slow rollout of vaccines in other countries, and a failure to control the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘F9’ Sets June 24 U.K. Release Date – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, “F9” advances U.K. release date; BAFTA to expand learning programs; Russian online content market Key Buyers Event: digital extends dates; Sky rejigs acquisitions team; and James Bond installation in Austria receives European Film Academy honor. Justin Lin’s keenly anticipated “F9,” the ninth instalment of the Fast...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Fleabag,’ Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Hamlet’ Among National Theatre Productions on Amazon – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, U.K.’s National Theatre filmed plays to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland; Mubi boards U.K., Ireland rights for Paul Verhoeven’s Cannes title “Benedetta”; Anton Corbijn directs Sergei Polunin ballet documentary “Dancer II”; Bild Studios and Lux Machina form Virtual Production partnership; and the third season of International Emmy-winning series “Bluey” will premiere globally on Disney.
TV SeriesDeadline

HBO Max Remakes ‘Bake Off’ In Mexico; Comedy ‘American Reject’ On MSC’s Cannes Slate — Global Briefs

HBO Max Remakes ‘The Great British Bake Off’ In Mexico. HBO Max is planning to adapt the UK’s hit cooking competition series The Great British Bake Off in Mexico as The Great Bake Off. A 10-part celebrity version of the show will be produced by WarnerMedia Latin America, in what represents HBO Max’s first original unscripted production in Mexico. The Love Productions show was licensed by BBC Studios and follows WarnerMedia previously making local versions in Argentina and Chile.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Global Screen Adds World War II Refugee Drama 'The Path' to Cannes Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has picked up global distribution rights to “The Path,” which is based on Rüdiger Bertram’s novel and inspired by true events. The Munich-based sales agency will be taking part in the virtual Pre-Cannes Screenings, where it will present a teaser trailer for the film as it kicks off presales. “The Path” will be released theatrically in Germany by Warner Bros.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Cannes Director Teases A “Planetary Blockbuster” To Play At The Event & Details Changes For 2021 Festival

At this point last year, it was clear the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled. We were knee-deep in the worst of the pandemic and in-person film festivals seemed like an absolutely ludicrous idea. Well, a year later, not only is Cannes returning for 2021 (though a few months late), but according to Thierry Fremaux, the director of the festival, the event is going to be bigger than ever, in more ways than one.
WorldDeadline

Cannes Festival & Market Reveals Covid Protocols In ‘Stay Safe’ Plan

The Cannes Film Festival (July 6 – 15) and Market has published a ‘stay safe’ plan outlining Covid protocols for attendees amid the pandemic. Protocols will include mandatory face coverings, reformatted queues and circulation to ensure social distancing, a 24/7 Medical Concierge Service, and a COVID-19 screening center to carry out testing.
WorldSFGate

Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge' - Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Steve Coogan takes Alan Partridge on the road; Another Screen offers a free, month-long selection of films from Palestinian women filmmakers; Spain gets a “Temptation Island” spinoff show; the Gulf Cooperation Council launches a campaign to bring audiences back to the cinema post-COVID; VIS makes its first reality format deal in the Nordics with SVT; and ITV appoints Kunal Shah as sales director for South Asia.
MoviesDeadline

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Nabs Early-June China Release Date

Disney’s Cruella has received a June 6 release date in China, which will see it start on a non-traditional Sunday next week. This is the latest Hollywood title to be confirmed by the Middle Kingdom with a shortened lead-time versus the usual 30-day advance. The Emma Stone-starrer began domestic and international box office rollout this week and while it had earlier been approved for China, a date had yet to be set. The official Disney Weibo account posted an update late today local time.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Colin Firth and Kelly Macdonald’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’ Sets U.K. Release Date – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Warner Bros. announced the Jan. 7 theatrical release for “Operation Mincemeat”; Nigerian Oscar submission “The Milkmaid” to headline BFI African Odyssey; Sovereign Film Distribution picks up Spanish thriller “The Offering”; BBC Music documents Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm; and “Friends: The Reunion” heads to Zee5 in India.
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The French Dispatch' starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d'Or at Cannes

May 29—DUBAI — US filmmaker Wes Anderson's critically lauded "The French Dispatch," starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it's been announced. The film will be competing against "Annette," a musical film by French director Leos Carax that...
MoviesCollider

‘The French Dispatch’ Making Its Debut at Cannes Film Festival in July

After a tough year for Hollywood and moviegoers alike, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2020 is finally moving ahead with its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson’s tenth feature film, The French Dispatch. Variety has reported that the film will receive its world premiere in Cannes, confirming rumors that it would return after already confirming its participation in last year’s festival before its cancellation. Unfortunately, there is no information yet about its wide release, but with a premiere in Cannes this year, it seems likely that Searchlight Pictures is looking for a fall release for awards consideration.