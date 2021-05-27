Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Emily Blunt Takes a Lie Detector Test

Vanity Fair
 14 days ago

Emily Blunt takes Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. Does she prefer the British Office over the American version? Has her husband, John Krasinski, ever called her "Pam" by accident? Would she say the last name "Blunt" is better than "Krasinski?" Is she a part of her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci's, Tucci Gang?

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lie Detector#First Lady#Vanity Fair#The British Office#American#Husband#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

A Quiet Place 2 star Emily Blunt says a third film could happen

A Quiet Place Part II star Emily Blunt has suggested that a third movie could definitely happen. The Evelyn Abbott actress caught up with Collider to discuss the possibilities of expanding the universe even further, with her husband/director/co-star John Krasinski having already thought up a catalogue of ideas. "He has...
MoviesThe Day

Why Emily Blunt and John Krasinski nearly blew off 'A Quiet Place' sequel

Just before COVID hit hard last year, Emily Blunt was poised to have a huge summer. The star of "A Quiet Place Part II" was in the middle of promotion for the sequel to the blockbuster original when the film's director, her husband, John Krasinski, announced the postponement of the movie's release. It was March 12, 2020, just before the entire country shut down.
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski explain why they're keeping their fame a secret from their kids

It must be weird to be born to famous parents. It must also be weird to be famous and have to figure out what role that plays in raising your children. Kids have no concept of fame when they're young—Mom and Dad are just Mom and Dad. At what point do they start to understand that Mom and Dad are household names for millions of people? When do they grasp the concept of fame and when does that reality of having famous parents impact them in their daily lives?
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Emily Blunt had the best response to her daughter asking if she was famous

Just because Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have one of the most high-profile celeb relationships in Hollywood, doesn't mean their kids need to know about it, right?. As if we needed another reason to love them, Emily recently opened up about how she responded to her daughter asking if she was famous. I mean, can you actually imagine if Emily Blunt was your mum? I think I'd have questions too.
Violent Crimesdallassun.com

John Krasinski worried if his marriage to Emily Blunt

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): American actor John Krasinski in a recent conversation opened up about one scene in particular from 'A Quiet Place Part II' and how he thought it could have cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor-director appeared...
Movieslaineygossip.com

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt reunites with her husband, John Krasinski, for a sequel to their 2018 genre hit A Quiet Place. Picking up where the first film left off, A Quiet Place Part II finds post-apocalyptic mother Evelyn Abbott (Blunt) traipsing through a silenced world to avoid alien attack. Now, though, she and her surviving children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and Coffin Baby (a doll, probably), have a defense system cobbled together from Regan’s cochlear implant and a portable amplifier. With a fighting chance against the aliens, they must find a new safe haven while surviving their fellow survivors. Krasinski once again directs, but this time he’s working off a script he wrote alone (A Quiet Place originated with writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck), and while the writing is slightly less sharp this time around, over-relying on dumb horror tropes, Krasinski proves his directing meddle is no fluke. He’s not a bad actor, so it’s kind of saying something that I think he should direct more than he should act.
CelebritiesNBC San Diego

John Krasinski Reacts After Amy Schumer Jokes He and Emily Blunt Have a ‘Marriage for Publicity'

Amy Schumer has an unusual perspective on John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's marriage. The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to post an image from the new film "A Quiet Place Part II" and encourage fans to head to a movie theater to check it out. In her caption, she joked about the A-list couple's relationship, given that Krasinski directed Blunt in the horror movie.
MoviesPopculture

Emily Blunt Tells the Embarrassing Reason She Was Asked to Redo 'Devil Wears Prada' Audition

It's almost impossible to imagine the Devil Wears Prada without Emily Blunt, but the actress shares she almost didn't make the cut. During her appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday (May 27), Blunt talked a bit about the famous movie since the film's 15th anniversary is around the corner. She revealed that the audition process was a bit tougher than she was originally prepared for. "I remember being in L.A. for pilot season—or something terrifying like that—and I went and met with Fox Studios, and I was reading for this other project," Blunt told host James Corden. "And just they randomly said, 'Oh, we've got this Devil Wears Prada movie—you want to read for this movie?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure.'"
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Prodigious Filmdom 5: Emily Blunt Characters

Emily Blunt has come a long way since her breakthrough role in The Devil Wears Prada. She can be sassy, silly, and stalwart with a tenacity that’s unmatched by most of her fellow peers. This Friday (May 28th), you can see her return to the role of Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place Part II. So do keep reading as you will find my personal favorite performances that only she can play and take command of in distinctive, demonstrative ways. Her talents are inexhaustible and the proof is in each of these films.
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Emily Blunt has a responsibility 'to enlighten people' about stuttering

Emily Blunt believes it’s her “job to enlighten people” about stuttering as someone who has made it in Hollywood. The 38-year-old English actress grew up with a stutter and is now involved with the American Institute of Stuttering, which she says has given her a “real sense of purpose”, as she feels it’s her duty to explain to people exactly how a stutter develops.
Retailepicstream.com

John Krasinski Still Hopes to Star in Fantastic Four Reboot Despite Emily Blunt's Disinterest

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of comic book film fans have been clamoring for A Quiet Place stars and real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and if you've been a longtime follower of the billion-dollar franchise, you're well aware that the pair have come real close to joining the MCU in the past but circumstances have prevented them from doing so.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Emily Blunt Reveals The Story Of Her Cringy First Kiss

Emily Blunt recalls her “horrible” first kiss at her 13th birthday party. Blunt Explained That She Had Her First Kiss During A Game Of Spin The Bottle During Her 13th Birthday Bash. On her latest appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Blunt revealed that she had her first kiss during a...
Family Relationshipsromper.com

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt’s Daughters Are Little Characters

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are, like so many other celebrity parents, fiercely protective of their daughters’ privacy. The actors are careful not to share photos of their daughters, 7-year-old Hazel and 4-year-old Violet, but that doesn’t stop either one of them from getting in a good old parent brag now and again. Who can blame them? Hazel and Violet are clearly precious little characters in their own right, much like their hilarious parents.
CelebritiesElle

John Krasinski Just Said The Sweetest Thing About Emily Blunt

John Krasinski praised his wife Emily Blunt, during an appearance on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show earlier this morning (7 June), crediting her with inspiring him to direct A Quiet Place. The actor/director explained that he read the blockbuster's original script six weeks after Emily gave birth to their second...