Lexington, SC

District 5 announces Teacher, Support Employee of the Year

Lexington County Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington-Richland School District Five announced its new Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year during a May 25 ceremony. Jennifer Metts, a school counselor at Oak Pointe Elementary School, was named School District Five’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year during the district’s Employee Recognition Program. Melissa Huey, a nurse at Irmo Middle School, was named Support Employee of the Year.

Lexington, SC
Education
City
Lexington, SC
