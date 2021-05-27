Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Former GOP leader Paul Ryan cautions party about loyalty to one person

By Sommer Brokaw, Darryl Coote
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wyzl8_0aDYq3E000
President Donald Trump greets House Speaker Paul Ryan at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican House Speaker and onetime vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan returned to the public eye Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library with a speech in which he cautioned his party about the dangers of so-called Trumpism.

The former Wisconsin congressman spoke at the library in Simi Valley, Calif., as part of its "Time for Choosing," speaker series.

After leaving Congress in 2019, Ryan has largely laid low on the national political scene and has rarely criticized former President Donald Trump. During his speech, however, he gave a more direct message to his party about being overly beholden to one person -- or those who act like him.

"So, once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads," Ryan said.

Despite almost regaining the House, the Republican Party has been left powerless following the general election of last year, losing both the presidency and the Senate, he said, adding that "even worst it was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end."

"And here's one reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere."

Voters are not impressed by cadres of yes men and "flatters flocking to Mar-a-Lago," he said, referring to Trump's Florida resort.

Ryan was criticized in 2019 by Trump, who said his record as House Speaker was "atrocious" and that he was a "lame duck failure."

The Wisconsin Republican, however, praised Trump for creating "increased revenue from a broader tax base, capital and jobs coming back to America."

He said President Joe Biden won the presidency through conservative voters seeking a politician to unify the party who has only unified the Democratic Party by "surrendering to its regressive base."

Ryan railed against Biden's taxes, and attempted to frame his six months as president as a failure to the American people who wanted to elect "a nice guy" who would depolarize politics by moving to the center and instead elected a man pursuing the most leftist agenda of his lifetime.

Ryan said being the opposition can be an opportunity to unite a conservative movement that has achieved goals going back to the Reagan administration.

He did praise Trump for brining new voters to the Republican Party but noted that he is no longer president and their concerns that caused them to flip still exist.

"Take the populace energy of the recent years, combine it with the core principles of conservatism and the result will be a coalition even broader and stronger than yesterday's Republican party," he said.

Ryan also emphasized that Republicans should move away from "every little cultural battle" because they distract from traditionally uniting policy issues.

"As the left gets more 'woke,' the rest of America is getting weary," he said. "This stuff is exhausting."

Ryan, 51, was Sen. Mitt Romney's Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012. Former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden were ultimately re-elected. After leaving Congress, Ryan has joined multiple corporate boards and the faculty of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. He's also launched a conservative nonprofit called American Idea Foundation.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
127K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Political Party#Conservative Movement#Populist Party#Gop#House#The Republican Party#Senate#The Democratic Party#Republicans#American Idea Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: How principled conservatives can crush Trump’s Republican Party

To the editor: The Times’ White House editor Jackie Calmes paints a frightening picture of the GOP’s rightward lurch. The danger to our democracy seems even more acute if we combine Republican radicalization with the barrage of voter suppression measures taking effect or about to take effect in many states. Senate Bill 1 and any other legislation in Congress to correct this appear dead in the water.
POTUSAOL Corp

Analysis: Trump was wrong about the law, Obamacare politics and his judges

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump promised to repeal Obamacare, the health insurance program that helped fuel the backlash tea party movement and ultimately his own candidacy. If Trump couldn't get Congress to do away with the law — and he couldn't, even with Republicans in control of both chambers...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Democrats face divide over how to craft a multitrillion-dollar bill without GOP

WASHINGTON — Progressives want to get to work on a massive $6 trillion economic package. Moderate Democrats say that's too pricey. From price tag to policy details, Democratic leaders are confronting early internal divisions over how to write a budget measure that can bypass a Republican filibuster in the Senate. They would need to unify their wafer-thin majorities in both the House and the Senate.
Posted by
CBS News

Former RNC spokesman Doug Heye on current state of the Republican party

Former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican party remains strong, nearly five months since he left the White House. Now, several GOP lawmakers are calling for election audits in states that Trump won in 2020, in response to unfounded claims of election fraud. Doug Heye, the former communications director for the Republican National Committee, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with his thoughts on the current state of the GOP, and his outlook on the party's future.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Decade of defeats: The Republican failure to take down ObamaCare

The law that became Barack Obama’s presidential legacy and was dubbed "Obamacare," has been the scorn of Republican lawmakers since its passage in March 2010 – but the GOP has been unable to kill it. Despite having a GOP-controlled House and Senate during the first two years of Donald Trump’s...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Pence faces hecklers shouting 'traitor' at religious conservative conference

(CNN) — Former vice president Mike Pence on Friday was heckled at a conference for religious conservatives, ahead of a speech that took aim at his successor. Shouts of "traitor" and "freedom" were heard coming from a small group within the audience as Pence took the stage. Wearing red "Make America Great Again" ball caps, they were immediately escorted out of the conference hall by law enforcement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Full List of Republicans Demanding Joe Biden Takes a Cognitive Test

Representative Ronny Jackson is leading 13 of his Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives in calling on President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. Jackson, a Republican who represents Texas' 13th congressional district, served as former President Donald Trump's White House physician and suffered criticism for his effusive praise of Trump's health.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party's mission: whitewash the Trump presidency

(CNN) — The Republican Party has turned to another page in the authoritarian playbook as it whitewashes the history of Donald Trump's presidency. It's as if the fawning over Vladimir Putin never happened. Or Trump's assurance that Covid-19 would simply "go away" never passed his lips. Trump's acolytes have, meanwhile, rebranded the worst assault in American democracy in modern times into a January 6 tourist jaunt as they seek to cleanse the reputation of the former President who told rioters to "fight like Hell" and, months later, still holds enormous sway over the GOP.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

How to Hold Trump Accountable

A torrent of new revelations is filling in the picture of how Donald Trump used, and abused, his authority as president. But the disclosures may serve only to underscore how little remains known about all the ways in which Trump barreled through traditional limits on the exercise of presidential power—and highlight the urgency of developing a more comprehensive accounting before the 2024 election, when he may seek to regain those powers.
Texas StatePosted by
Newsweek

Trump Should Pay $560K For Border Visit Debt: Texas Judge

When former President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border later this month, he should bring along $560,000 to pay off an outstanding debt, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego said Trump owes the city of El Paso that amount for his last trip there during his re-election...