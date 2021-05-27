Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheezburger

People Expose Ridiculous Things Their Craziest Neighbors Have Done

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can choose where you live, but you can't always choose who you live next to. Whether you live in a house, an apartment, or a dormitory, your neighbors can either make your life pleasant or a total nightmare. It's all just a game of luck. So if you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having unreasonable neighbors, you better figure out how to solve it and stat. Because otherwise, you're in for a lifetime of petty fights, sleepless nights, and overall misery. Redditors shared stories of their nightmare neighbors, which will hopefully make you feel better about your unpleasant neighbors if you have any.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepless Nights#Satirequeen Vote#Unreasonable Neighbors#Petty Fights#Redditors#Luck#Stat
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People are making the ridiculous claim that the Covid jab has made them ‘magnetic’

People are claiming the coronavirus vaccine makes them magnetic and it’s as ridiculous as it sounds.Posting on TikTok and other social media platforms, numerous people are placing magnets on their arms and saying that the jab has made them magnetic, while others are claiming it as ‘proof’ they have been microchipped.But - in case you held any doubts - this is absolute nonsense. Al Edwards, an associate professor in biomedical technology from the University of Reading, told Newsweek there was “absolutely no way” a magnet could stick to a person’s arm after an injection.“Your body is made up of exactly the same...
Family Relationshipsrd.com

Someone’s Mother Has Four Sons: Try to Solve the Viral Riddle

“Someone’s mother has four sons” is how one of the latest viral riddles starts. The answer that seems obvious turns out to be wrong. And the correct answer can elude even the best brains. So, it’s no wonder why the “Someone’s mother” riddle has become so popular on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp—and why everyone is clamoring to know the answer.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Father invites his son and girlfriend for dinner to make amends, shoots them both: “They had nowhere to hide”

Chelsea and Lukasz were like soulmates in the eyes of their friends and family. They started off as best friends and then became a couple, going on to date for a few years before starting their first year at university. However, the lovebirds couldn’t live out the future they planned for themselves after a family barbeque at Lukasz’s house went horribly wrong. Lukasz’s parents were separated and the teenager was living with his mother before the incident took place.