45 Percent of Voters Aware of New CDC Mask Guidelines

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? As in, you've received both of your shots, and it's been two weeks since your second jab. If the answer is yes, then you can stop wearing a mask and need not social-distance as per CDC's new no-mask guidelines. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new set of mask and social distancing guidelines for fully vaccinated people. After gathering data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, CDC has now decided that the vaccines effectively protect the population from getting sick from the COVID-19 disease. Here are some details of the CDC's new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.