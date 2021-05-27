Cancel
Public Health

45 Percent of Voters Aware of New CDC Mask Guidelines

newsradiokkob.com
 14 days ago

Forty-five percent (45%) of voters are aware of the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing. The agency recently said those who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 44% mistakenly believe the older CDC guidelines remain in effect, guidelines that call for everyone to wear masks in a large social setting such as a restaurant or a bar. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.[1]

PharmaceuticalsCNN

Interest in vaccinations increased after CDC announced new mask guidance

(CNN) — Data obtained exclusively by CNN shows that interest in getting vaccinated against Covid-19 increased right after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced two weeks ago that vaccinated people could take off their masks. "This shows incentives matter," said Dr. Jonathan...
Florida StateNorth Coast Journal

Updated CDC Guidelines on Monsters

Earlier this month when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated safety guidelines, we understand there was some confusion over the changes, especially in regard to conflicts with state regulations. New data is constantly emerging and our organization strives to keep up with the latest recommendations from experts. With that in mind, we've broken down some of the best practices regarding monsters, alien creatures, cursed objects and the undead.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

1 in 4 unvaccinated people ignore CDC guidelines to wear masks indoors

The revised guidelines on when and when not to wear masks came as a surprise to many Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced May 13, 2021, that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely enter many indoor settings, such as grocery stores and restaurants, without wearing a mask.
Islip, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Town responds to CDC’s relaxed mask guidelines

Last week served as a sigh of relief for many of Islip Town’s roughly 329,600 residents after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its modified mask guidelines. On May 16, the CDC announced that individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume regular activities without wearing a mask...
Public Healthworkerscompensation.com

CDC's New Mask Guidance For Fully Vaccinated People

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? As in, you've received both of your shots, and it's been two weeks since your second jab. If the answer is yes, then you can stop wearing a mask and need not social-distance as per CDC's new no-mask guidelines. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new set of mask and social distancing guidelines for fully vaccinated people. After gathering data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, CDC has now decided that the vaccines effectively protect the population from getting sick from the COVID-19 disease. Here are some details of the CDC's new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.
Travelmidfloridanewspapers.com

CDC sets new guidelines for domestic travel

SEBRING — Now that you’ve gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve talked about that vacation you haven’t had in more than a year. How do you do that and continue staying safe from the pandemic? Being fully vaccinated, with a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization, you can travel safely within the United States and U.S. territories with no problem. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has a set of travel guidelines for you and for those who aren’t fully vaccinated yet.
PharmaceuticalsRefinery29

Are The CDC’s New Mask Recommendations Convincing Men To Get Vaccinated?

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine has become more widely available in the U.S. in recent months, it’s also been an arduous period of anti-vaxxers — often led by Republican men — pushing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. But that may no longer be an effective tool now that there's a sudden surge of people reconsidering their anti-vax stance, thanks in part to new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
KidsKCBD

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?. That’s a big question for parents and school staff members. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer. As of now, the agency recommends students...
KidsPosted by
NJ.com

Most kids should still wear masks at summer camp, CDC says in new guidelines.

Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions, federal health officials said Friday. Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the agency said.
Public Healthborregosun.com

CDC: Mask Guidance Modified... For Most

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its mask-wearing requirements for most, mainly those who are fully vaccinated, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The updated guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Beachwood repeals mask ordinance, follows CDC guidelines

Beachwood City Council voted 6-0 May 27 to repeal the city’s mandatory mask ordinance put in place by the city on July 6, 2020. Council president James Pasch was absent. The repeal will go into effect beginning June 2. Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said the decision to repeal the...
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

LCSD1 Mask Guidelines Change

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, June 1, with a few exceptions, face coverings will be strongly recommended but not required for Laramie County School District 1 students and staff. However, since the district’s Transportation Department remains under federal guidelines, students riding the bus are still required to wear...
HealthMedscape News

CDC: New Botulism Guidelines Focus on Mass-Casualty Events

Botulinum toxin is said to be the most lethal substance known. Inhaling just 1-3 nanograms of toxin per kilogram of body mass constitutes a lethal dose. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published the first comprehensive guide to the diagnosis and treatment of botulism. The CDC has been working on these guidelines since 2015, initially establishing a technical development group and steering committee to prioritize topics for review and make recommendations. Since then, the agency published 15 systematic reviews in Clinical Infectious Diseases early in 2018. The reviews addressed recognizing botulism clinically, treatment with botulinum antitoxin, and complications from that treatment. They also looked at the epidemiology of botulism outbreaks and botulism in the special populations of vulnerable pediatric and pregnant patients.
Public HealthWatertown Daily Times

HInks from Heloise, Mask guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed their recommendations for wearing a mask outside in the fight against COVID. Let's look at the new recommendations:. Nobody needs to wear a mask when doing solo exercise outside, such as running, walking, jogging, hiking, biking, etc. A mask is not...
Labor IssuesCNBC

U.S. to issue Covid-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The guidance will apply to the treatment of workers who have not received Covid-19 vaccines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. The U.S. workplace...
New York City, NYTroy Record

New York to loosen mask guidelines for children

(The Center Square) – New York officials plan to move away from requiring masks at schools and camps and switch to a policy that “strongly encourages” students, campers, teachers, counselors and staff who are not fully vaccinated to use them. Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced that planned policy change...