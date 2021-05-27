The Sneaky Way The Cast Of Friends Hid Scripts All Over The Set

During "Friends: The Reunion," the stars of the hit sitcom reminisce about the show that made them famous. Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, and Matthew Perry laughed with one another as they discussed some of the most significant moments of the 10-season "Friends" timeline while revealing some things that went on behind the scenes. Some of the bigger reveals include a mutual crush Aniston and Schwimmer had on each other in the early seasons, the delay LeBlanc's shoulder injury caused "The One Where No One's Ready," and how the cast absolutely hated working with Marcel, the monkey.