Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Michael Page: I need to ‘test myself’ in the UFC

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator welterweight Michael Page feels he “definitely” needs to sign for the UFC later on in his career. Page (19-1) has been signed to Bellator for almost a decade and has only lost to 170-pound champion Douglas Lima during his time in the promotion. ‘Venom’ is currently on a five-fight winning streak, last stopping Derek Anderson at Bellator 258 earlier this month.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Lima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Time#Line#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yaroslav Amosov wants Jason Jackson, not Michael Page, after Bellator 260 title win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Yaroslav Amosov was champion for a matter of minutes before he publicly let it be known who he wants next. At Bellator 260, Amosov (26-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) defeated welterweight king Douglas Lima (32-8 MMA, 14-4 BMMA) via a dominant five-round unanimous decision – an outcome he thinks a large chunk of people doubted was possible. Many online sportsbooks showed the fight as even, with others listing him as a slight underdog.
UFCchatsports.com

Khabib: Michael Chandler becoming UFC champion ‘would be somehow wrong’

He may be retired, but former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is still keeping a close eye on his former division. The undefeated “Eagle” recently spoke to Russian reporter Igor Lazorin to give his thoughts on the 155-pound title picture. He had nothing but praises for current champion Charles Oliveira, who won the vacant belt at UFC 262.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Bellator 260 Results: New Champ Yaroslav Amosov Moves To 26-0

Bellator 260 has concluded, and we have a new welterweight world champion!. In the main event, the undefeated Yaroslav Amosov outwrestled Douglas Lima throughout the entirety of the fight to win championship gold in what was a one-sided affair. That makes the new champion an astonishing 26-0 as a professional.
UFCchatsports.com

Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov results, live stream, discussion

The Bellator MMA welterweight title is at stake tonight (Friday, June 11) from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event of Bellator 260, reigning champion Douglas Lima takes on unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov. Lima tried to win the middleweight belt in his last fight, but he lost a drab decision to Gegard Mousasi. The co-main event pits Paul Daley against Jason Jackson in what should be a banger. Aaron Pico also marks his return to the cage versus Aiden Lee.
UFCava360.com

Demian Maia: Career Retrospective

32 fights into his UFC career and Demian Maia still has his opponents terrified of the takedown. Maia looks back at some personally memorable moments in his career ahead of his UFC 263 bout. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS,...
UFCBBC

Bellator 260: Yaroslav Amosov dethrones Douglas Lima to capture welterweight title

The report below contains details of what happened at Bellator 260. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here. Undefeated Yaroslav Amosov became the first Ukrainian to capture a major MMA world title as he dethroned three-time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima in the main event of Bellator 260.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 results and post-fight analysis

UFC 263 is all wrapped up and we came out of it with one title changing hands and another title remaining with the incumbent champion. We start with the main event, where Israel Adesanya took apart a game but way overmatched Marvin Vettori to remain the top dog at 185 lbs. Leg kicks were the story of this one, as Adesanya compromised the Italian’s lead leg right away and never let up. When Vettori did get takedowns Adesanya twice reversed him and on another occasion used the fence to return to his feet. It was a fairly comfortable day at the office for the champion, albeit not the most scintillating. The crowd, which booed damn near any inkling of wrestling or grappling virtually all night, was displeased with Vettori’s pursuit of the takedown but really it was his best chance at victory and Izzy largely shut it down. We even got some Adesanya clowning in the form of grabbing Marvin’s butt at the end of round four, feigning an eye poke injury, and mocking the futile takedowns late on.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC 263 Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Saturday night UFC is all set to take place at the Gala River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The UFC 263 is locked and loaded with a list of top contenders battling out in the ring. While the main event will put Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya to the test, there is a list of other exciting events that will take place at the same venue. Demian Maia will fight against Belal Muhammad in the Welterweight Division. The top betting websites have all the odds and predictions available online as bettors continue to place their bets on their favorite fighters.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Bellator 260 Official Fight Night Results

#1-Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) defeated c-Douglas Lima (32-9) via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) “I am happy because this is my life. It’s been a long time in training. It’s the result I wanted and I am happy. Now I must recover. But, it doesn’t matter, I have my undefeated record.”
UFCreviewjournal.com

Adesanya dominates Vettori to retain UFC middleweight title

After Israel Adesanya suffered his first career loss in March, there were questions about how he’d bounce back. Adesanya dominated Marvin Vettori from start to finish, winning by three scores of 50-45 Saturday night at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona, to retain the UFC middleweight title. Vettori had little success...
Combat SportsPosted by
MiddleEasy

Yaroslav Amosov Becomes Welterweight Champion After Smothering Douglas Lima – Bellator 260 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight title fight between Douglas Lima and Yaroslav Amosov is taking place now (Thur, June 10, 2021) in the Bellator 260 headliner. Amasov attacks the lead leg of Lima with an inside kick. Lima misses with a right leg kick. Not much action in the first minute as both fighters feel each other out. Amasov connects with a leg kick. Lima misses a straight right but lands a big body kick soon after. Amasov shoots for a takedown and gets it and takes Lima down again after the champion quickly gets to his feet. Lima looks to be active from the bottom as Amasov tries to pass. Amasov remains in Lima’s guard but there’s minimal activity with the the latter unable to get out. The round ends with Amasov on top and likely the winner of the first.
UFCBloody Elbow

Dana White says Demian Maia’s UFC days are probably over

Demain Maia’s UFC 263 loss to Belal Muhammad may have been his last fight in the promotion. Maia’s decision loss to Muhammad was the last fight on his UFC contract. It was the Brazilian’s first octagon appearance in over a year, having not fought since a stoppage loss to Gilbert Burns in March 2020.