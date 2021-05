The Red Sox are going to be without a few of their best prospects in the organization for the next couple of weeks, though it won’t be due to injury or anything like that. Instead, a few minor-league players in the system will head off to represent their countries in qualifying games for the Olypmics, which are still set to be held this summer. For Team USA, Jarren Duran and Triston Casas will be part of the roster. You can see the roster in its entirety here.