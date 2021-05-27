newsbreak-logo
Annandale, MN

Legal Notices – May 26, 2021

By annandaleadmin
annandaleadvocate.com
 3 days ago

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Corinna Township Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will convene on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Corinna Town Hall, 9801 Ireland Ave, Annandale to conduct the following public hearing(s):. Any tabled items from previous meetings that have provided...

www.annandaleadvocate.com
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

Bridge Work Complete on Co. Rd. 4 in Cokato Township

The Wright County Highway Department has announced that bridge repair work on Co. Rd 4 in Cokato Township over the Crow River has been completed ahead of schedule. Work on the bridge began Monday, May 10 and was expected to be closed to traffic for two weeks. However, the work was completed sooner than expected and, as of 1 p.m. today, the bridge has re-opened to traffic.
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

Highway Department Announces 2021 Pavement Preservation Projects

The Wright County Highway Department has announced the list of pavement preservation projects that will take place this spring and summer. The 2021 Pavement Preservation Contract involves the following highways in Wright County:. County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 13 from the south county line to CSAH 30 west of Delano.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

State grant helps PCSO add to its fleet on the water

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is adding to their fleet of boats, thanks to a federal grant through the state, Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman reports. The PCSO applied for a State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant and was subsequently awarded an 18’x 8’ Alumitech Airboat with a 450-horsepower motor and aluminum trailer.
wright.mn.us

DPS Announces Increased Drunk Driving Enforcement in Wright County

Wright County residents can expect to see more Minnesota State Highway Patrol vehicles on roads on the lookout for drunk drivers this summer. On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced a list of 15 counties that will be getting extra drunk driving enforcement patrols now through September, including Wright County.
Wright County, MNhometownsource.com

Wright County sheriff

On May 4, Trisha Mae Lawrence, 28, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation. On May 5, Bryan Keith Smith, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on Wright County...
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

Highway Department to Do Maintenance on CSAH 42 Bridge Monday

The Wright County Highway Department has announced that it will be doing some bridge maintenance repair work on the CSAH 42 (Parrish Avenue) bridge when it connects Otsego and Elk River on Monday, May 17. The staging is expected to begin at 6:30 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be directing traffic, so delays can be expected.
Annandale, MNannandaleadvocate.com

New graphics for Annandale Police Department vehicles symbolize change

The Annandale Police squad cars will begin to look slightly different soon with a new logo introduced to the department. The local police department recently made the decision to change logos and Police Chief Pete Standafer hopes it symbolizes change for them. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more!
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

Produce and Dairy Giveaway Today at Five Wright County Locations

NourishingHOPE Food Drop and Second Harvest Heartland are sponsoring a free produce and dairy giveaway today (May 11) at five locations in Wright County from 3 p.m. until all the food is gone. The locations are in Buffalo (Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot), Delano (Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking...
Garrison, MNkrwc1360.com

Two Wright County Men Injured in Weekend Crash Near Garrison

Two local men were injured in a single-vehicle weekend traffic crash near Garrison in Crow Wing County. The State Patrol reports that shortly after 12 midnight on Saturday, a Chevy SUV was southbound on Minnesota Highway 6, when it went through a stop sign at the intersection with State Highway 18 and struck an embankment. Authorities say the vehicle caught fire when it came to a stop.
Wright County, MNhometownsource.com

Crash car to be located at area high schools in May

Editor’s note: The following is a message from Wright County. One of the primary causes of death and serious injury to young people is the result of inexperienced drivers being behind the wheel when distracted or under the influence. In April, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office brought a “crash car” to area high schools to show the devastating impact vehicle crashes can have on young people still new to driving.
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

License Center Announces Policy for Boat Registration Renewals

In preparation for Fishing Opener Saturday, May 15, the Wright County License Center will allow people with just Boat renewals to skip the line inside the Wright County Government Center the week of May 10-14. You simply need to show your boat renewal card to the deputy at the check point on the first floor of the Government Center during walk-in hours and you will be directed where to go from there. This ONLY applies to those renewing boats already in their name. Boat transfers and all other DNR transactions need to be done through the walk-up window on the South parking deck of the Government Center. If you have a boat renewal plus other items like tabs, title transfers or Driver’s License renewals, you will not be able to skip the line. The outdoor walk-up window is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and processes all motor vehicle and DNR transactions as well as duplicate Driver’s License/ID cards. REAL ID and Enhanced Applications cannot be processed through the outdoor walk-up window. Our Indoor Service Counter runs by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday. Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 11a.m. and 1-3 p.m. for those who do not have an appointment. The Indoor Service Counter focuses on primarily Driver’s License/Permit/ID card applications. REAL ID and Enhanced applications must be processed at the Indoor Service Counter. All transactions, including Motor Vehicle and DNR, are also accepted inside, however wait times are generally 30-60 minutes for those without appointments.