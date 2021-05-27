newsbreak-logo
City of San Antonio loses U.S. Supreme Court fight over online travel companies' $2.2M legal tab

By Patrick Danner, Staff writer, Patrick Danner
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled against the city of San Antonio in its bid to get out of paying more than $2 million in legal costs to online travel booking companies. In an opinion authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, the court affirmed a May 2020 decision...

