A lifelong Idaho resident (originally from Gooding County) told me last week there’s simply no way Scott Bedke loses. The Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives is a Republican candidate for Lt. Governor. One of three members of his party who’ve so far announced for the seat. I didn’t get a chance to ask the Gooding native if she was endorsing the Speaker. She’s not a fan of what you would call establishment Republicans. She also references the “Old Boy’s Network”. And also believes Bedke will steamroll competition.