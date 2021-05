With fans making their way back to NBA arenas, there has been an uptick in incidents involving the fans and the players. Of course, the players have done nothing wrong here. Instead, it is the fans who are acting as though they are simply invincible. Wednesday night was a prime example of this as Russell Westbrook had food spilled on him all while Trae Young was spat on. It was a truly disgusting display by some of the league's fans, and now, the league is looking to take action.