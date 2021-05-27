Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Bruno Silva calls out Cody Garbrandt for ‘banger’ because of the ‘amount of followers he has’

By MMA Fighting
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Silva won’t lie: the main reason he has issued a callout to Cody Garbrandt is popularity. “No Love” is a popular ex-UFC bantamweight champion who has flirted with the idea of cutting down to flyweight in the past, previously getting booked to meet 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo before eventually withdrawing from the bout, and “Bulldog” wants to finally welcome him to the division.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Garbrandt
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Bruno Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma Fighting#Combat#Ufc Vegas#Mma Fighting#Followers#Love#The Division#Popularity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCUSA Today

UFC Fight Night 188: Make your predictions for Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 188 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
UFCSportsBook Review

UFC in Vegas 27: Garbrandt vs. Font First Look: Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions

The UFC heads back to Vegas this week with a bantamweight contest that could reward the victor with a championship opportunity. Two of the UFC’s most fearful strikers will throw down in the octagon. Read on for our complete betting guide taking a first look at Cody Garbrandt and the challenger Rob Font in the UFC in Vegas 27 main event, including updated UFC odds and our free expert betting predictions.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews. The fourth UFC battle is all set to take place between Bruno Gustavo and Da Silva at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bruno Silva will take on Victor Rodriguez for the UFC Flyweight division. Silva will enter this epic battle with an MMA record of 11-5-2. Under the UFC banner, Silva seems to be having a few issues with a 1-2 record and one no-decision. Silva came off a decent TKO/KO victory against JP Buys in March 2021. Bettors have been able to place their bets on these fighters as they battle for their glory.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 27 poster drops for ‘Font vs Garbrandt’ on May 22

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will look to win his second straight for the first time in over four years when he throws hands with No. 3-ranked contender Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 main event on May 22 at APEX in Las Vegas. Now they have an...
UFCoddsshark.com

Font vs Garbrandt Odds & Predictions: Top Bantamweights Collide

A pivotal fight atop the bantamweight rankings has former champion Cody Garbrandt taking on Rob Font in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt which will take place this Saturday at the UFC Apex Center. Looking at the Font vs Garbrandt odds, the former champ is the...
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt: MMA Media Picks | UFC Vegas 27

MMA media make their picks for UFC Vegas 27: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt. Media members from publications including MMA Fighting, BJ Penn, Bloody Elbow, Sun Sport, MMA on Point share their picks for Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27. UFC Vegas 27 takes place at the...
UFCUSA Today

UFC Fight Night 188 results: Rob Font batters Cody Garbrandt for unanimous decision win

Rob Font’s stock in the UFC bantamweight division just elevated that much more. The 135-pound title contender defeated former champion Cody Garbrandt in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 188 in Las Vegas. Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) had a dominant showing, battering Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) for the majority of their five-round contest. The judges saw the fight 48-47, 50-45 and 50-45 in favor of Font.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Petr Yan slams Cody Garbrandt, issues warning to Rob Font following UFC Vegas 27

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan slammed Cody Garbrandt and issued a warning to Rob Font following their UFC Vegas 27 main event. Yan, the former champion, took to his social media following Font and Garbrandt’s UFC Vegas 27 headlining fight to comment on the matchup and what he saw. Taking to his Twitter, Yan slammed Garbrandt for his performance in the fight and also sent a warning to Font that they will meet in the Octagon one day after he takes care of his current business.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 188: The Cody Garbrandt conundrum, more

What mattered most at UFC Fight Night 188 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. Rob Font’s unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt in his first octagon headliner was a showcase for his legitimacy as a title contender in the bantamweight division. It wasn’t the most high-action fight in the world, but anyone who watched what Font did over 25 minutes had to walk away impressed.