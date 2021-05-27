Bruno Silva calls out Cody Garbrandt for ‘banger’ because of the ‘amount of followers he has’

UFC Fight Night 188 Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews. The fourth UFC battle is all set to take place between Bruno Gustavo and Da Silva at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bruno Silva will take on Victor Rodriguez for the UFC Flyweight division. Silva will enter this epic battle with an MMA record of 11-5-2. Under the UFC banner, Silva seems to be having a few issues with a 1-2 record and one no-decision. Silva came off a decent TKO/KO victory against JP Buys in March 2021. Bettors have been able to place their bets on these fighters as they battle for their glory.