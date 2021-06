HUTCHINSON — After having the schedule reduced to three days per week in October of 2020, Amtrak will restore daily service on the Southwest Chief starting Monday. Under the current schedule, the Chief departs Chicago on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and arrives in Hutchinson on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The eastbound train comes through Hutchinson on Thursday, Saturday and Monday. One thing that is still being held back because of the pandemic is the dining car food service. Traditional dining service is still suspended until June 30. It was to be re-established June 1.