The PPV main card continues on at featherweight, where the company’s the #13 ranked, Edson Barboza, scored a weird third-round TKO of the #9 ranked, Shane Burgos. This one was tons of fun, with both fighters landing quality strikes throughout. It was a surgical jab to overhand right that connected on Burgos’ jaw, but he didn’t react right away. There was a bit of a delay between the time the punches landed, and the time the lights shut out. This didn’t looked fixed in any way, or anything like that. Shane seemed to legitimately lose his consciousness in a gradual way.