I'm Planning My Wedding Around My Zodiac Sign
Saying my personality is the epitome of “Big Taurus Energy” is something of an understatement. My days are spent searching for the perfect food-and-wine pairings, guided by the sacred ideology of “treat yourself.” If I could join any fictional group, it’d be The Office’s Finer Things Club, where I’d thrive at drinking imported tea, pinky up, while discussing literature from the Romantic period. And if my fiercely-loyal-bordering-on-stubborn traits don’t scream that I was born under a Taurus Sun loudly enough, I got myself a Taurus partner on a similar bougie wavelength, just to double the Bull vibes in my life.www.cosmopolitan.com