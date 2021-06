UFC superstar Nate Diaz has stated that his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 263 is nothing less than a title fight and he is very excited about it. According to UFC President Dana White, the winner of Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards’s fight at UFC 263 will be getting the next title shot after Colby Covington. Nate Diaz will be back in action fighting the No.3 ranked Leon Edwards. Nate has been granted this huge opportunity to fight a top guy like Leon and if he wins he will straight away get a ticket to the top spot of the division. He is a huge underdog coming into this fight but this is was keeps him going and he has never failed to surprise fans. This fight will be the first fight in the history of the UFC which is a non-title and non-main event five-rounder fight.