Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby top BET Award nominations

Hip-hop fans are expecting a classic team-up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk's first official collaborative album, which is set to release in two days. The Voice of the Heroes has long been teased as the latest in a series of high-powered joint albums in the rap world, following in the footsteps of Kanye West and JAY-Z, Drake and Future, Offset and 21 Savage, and many others. From what we've heard so far on the title track, it looks like Baby and Durk are coming with something special on Friday, and we've officially got the tracklist in our hands to get us even more hyped up.