Hollywood Skin-Care Expert Mimi Luzon’s Secrets for Radiant Skin

By Gabrielle Robins
coveteur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMimi Luzon is a powerhouse name dominating the skin-care industry, having over 30 years of experience and building a name for herself as the go-to facialist for A-listers. As a skin aesthetician, Luzon has developed her eponymous line of luxurious products using one-of-a-kind formulations, including the cult-favorite 24K Pure Gold Treatment. Today, Luzon serves an impressive list of loyal clientele including Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber, the Hadid sisters, and Naomi Campbell, to name a few. We met with the skin well-being expert to learn everything we need to know about achieving that summer glow in the warmer months.

