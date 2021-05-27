Great New Trailer for the Fantastic-Looking Horror Comedy WEREWOLVES WITHIN
We’ve got another trailer for you to enjoy for a fantastic new horror-comedy titled Werewolves Within, which is described as a "Whodunnit with Teeth." The film is an adaptation of a video game, and the story revolves around the residents of the small town of Beaverton who are dealing with werewolves attacking and terrorizing them. The horror movie seriously looks like a ton of fun and it’s filled with some great comedy.geektyrant.com