Memorial Day letter from the New Canaan Chief of Police

From the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, they gave their lives for their country. Please take a moment to remember and honor them this Memorial Day. From the Revolutionary War, 14 Honor Stones in Veterans’ Garden bear the following names: Church Asher, Joseph Asher, Castel Barnet, Moses Job, Elisha Keeter, James Keeter, Joseph Keeter, Samuel Moses, Daniel Pocknett, Hosea Pocknett, Joseph Pocknett, Joshua Pocknett, Job Rimmon and Gideon Tumpum. All Wampanaogs and all serving in the Continental Army. From the Civil War, the names Azariah Brown, US Army, and Alonzo Godfrey, US Navy. From World War II, Honor Stones have the names of Vernon Haynes, killed in the Battle of Okinawa, David Lewis in the Army Corps of Engineers, Ferdinand “Lincoln” Mills, who was killed on the final day of the War in Europe, May 8, 1945, and Steven Peters Jr., who was killed during the Normandy invasion. From the war in Iraq the Honor Stones have the names of Alicia (Finklea) Birchett and Daniel McGuire, and the war in Afghanistan Honor Stones are engraved with the names Paul Conlon Jr., Eric Jones and Clinton Springer II.