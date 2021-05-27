Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Memorial Day letter from the New Canaan Chief of Police

By Leon M. Krolikowski
theintelligencer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend before Memorial Day finds many war veterans distributing poppies in order to honor the ultimate sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. In New Canaan, members of our local Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 653 will distribute poppies in front of ACME Market, Walter Stewart’s Market and Dunkin’ Donuts. The significance of the poppy in honoring our nation’s war dead is traced to World War I.

www.theintelligencer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Chief Of Police#War Veterans#City Police#National Heroes#War Heroes#The New Canaan#Acme Market#Greek#Roman#Dunkin Donuts#Lt Col Mccrae#Wild Poppies#Member#World War I#Home#Flanders Fields#Sacrifice#Weary Soldiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
MPNnow

A Word From Chief Matt Sproul: Enjoy Memorial Day holiday safely

Sunday marks the culmination of the 46th annual National Emergency Services Week. The observance was created in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s front line. This year’s theme was “This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.”. Throughout...
Festivalcapenews.net

Memorial Day Honor - Letter

From the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, they gave their lives for their country. Please take a moment to remember and honor them this Memorial Day. From the Revolutionary War, 14 Honor Stones in Veterans’ Garden bear the following names: Church Asher, Joseph Asher, Castel Barnet, Moses Job, Elisha Keeter, James Keeter, Joseph Keeter, Samuel Moses, Daniel Pocknett, Hosea Pocknett, Joseph Pocknett, Joshua Pocknett, Job Rimmon and Gideon Tumpum. All Wampanaogs and all serving in the Continental Army. From the Civil War, the names Azariah Brown, US Army, and Alonzo Godfrey, US Navy. From World War II, Honor Stones have the names of Vernon Haynes, killed in the Battle of Okinawa, David Lewis in the Army Corps of Engineers, Ferdinand “Lincoln” Mills, who was killed on the final day of the War in Europe, May 8, 1945, and Steven Peters Jr., who was killed during the Normandy invasion. From the war in Iraq the Honor Stones have the names of Alicia (Finklea) Birchett and Daniel McGuire, and the war in Afghanistan Honor Stones are engraved with the names Paul Conlon Jr., Eric Jones and Clinton Springer II.
Sonoma Index Tribune

Letters to the Editor, May 28: Reflections on Memorial Day

EDITOR: In the time of war, and for those involved directly, there’s an urgency to living that is not based on any measurement of time, but rather is predicated upon a robust approach to each and every endeavor, whether that endeavor be professional or personal. The measurement of time is,...
tribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: Remembering service members' sacrifices this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a unique American holiday; It is observed on the last Monday of May and honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The date was established by an act of Congress under U.S. Code Title 36. It states in part, that it will be celebrated on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day 2021 will occur on Monday, May 31.
Middletown Press

Memorial Day in New Canaan culminates in remembrance ceremony at Lakeview

NEW CANAAN — The culmination of a day of remembrance and a return to some semblance of normalcy came at Lakeview Cemetery on Main Street this Memorial Day at 10:45 a.m. Residents filed to the sacred grounds just over an hour after a parade procession began at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Forward

How to celebrate Memorial Day? Read ‘Letters Home’

U.S. Army Lt. Gilbert Sapiro died on March 23, 1944, when his B-17 Flying Fortress was hit by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed into the north German countryside. Lieutenant Sapiro was just one American soldier among 291,557 killed in World War II. It is one thing to honor their sacrifice on Memorial Day, along with the dead and wounded from all American wars — it’s another to feel it, and to understand it.
News-Virginian

Letter: Younger generations do not appreciate Memorial Day

I am deeply disappointed and frustrated in how my fellow Americans treat Memorial day. I grew up with the greatest generation. On Memorial day weekend flags were flying from everyone’s home. There were parades to honor our fallen soldiers. These Americans showed the respect and gratitude that these fallen soldiers deserved.
The Daily News Online

Letter: Memorial Day should honor veterans

According to History.com, “Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.”. In New York State Governor Cuomo has hijacked this day of honor to pander to essential workers. As a veteran, I...
Circleville Herald

From the Hayloft: Memorial Day memories

Memorial Day. During my school years, Memorial Day was marked as the day when our school’s marching band would meet in a nearby town square, we would line up, then march in respectful cadence to the local cemetery with a local honor guard from a veterans’ group. We would stand...
Stamford Advocate

Councilman: Gay pride sign destroyed from New Canaan front yard

NEW CANAAN — Tom Butterworth said he found the gay pride sign he placed on his front lawn torn up on a property a few houses down on Friday morning. The town councilman said the staples were removed from the sign, which was found ripped and thrown on the ground outside a neighbor’s home.
Westport News

New Canaan Police promotional, award ceremonies scheduled

The New Canaan Police Department is having a promotional ceremony for Lt. Joseph Farenga and Sgt. Michael O’Sullivan on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the front entrance of the department. There will also be a food truck present at the department at 6 p.m. Immediately following the...
Posted by
97.9 The Beat

Celebrating The Black History Of Memorial Day

Memorial Day has long been known as a holiday to celebrate and honor America’s soldiers. It’s also the day that officially kicks off summer, a seasonal beginning that is typically celebrated with cookouts, picnics and fun in the sun. And, to some of our delight, it also represents the return of white shoes, pants and dresses.
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Memorial Day and the Amesbury Indian

I would estimate the attendance of Amesbury residents at 65%, because another 25% were marching in the parade, leaving just 10%. The 25% having just returned from World War II. I was 8 years old and dressed in my Sunday best, as were all the other families lining the streets....
FestivalCulpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Grateful for Sunday editorial, Memorial Day commentary

What a remarkable editorial on Sunday, ”Are we really honoring our war dead?”. Thank you so very much. I had forgotten that General George Washington had instituted smallpox inoculation for the soldiers under his care at Valley Forge. An important lesson to learn from our first General and first President.
AdvocacySeaside Signal

Letter: National Donut Day from Salvation Army

It’s time for the sweetest day of the year, National Donut Day. As Americans celebrate all the gooey goodness of donuts on June 4, they may not know that, unlike other fun holidays, Donut Day has a deeper meaning. National Donut Day became a holiday thanks to the Salvation Army’s...
niceville.com

From the commander: Memorial Day message

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Memorial Day is fast approaching. As we all prepare to enjoy the long weekend and time away from work, let us not forget the reason behind it – to honor and remember the brave and enduring legacy of those Americans who gave their lives to this great nation. We are duty-bound to ensure that their sacrifices were not made in vain and that we learn from the lessons their sacrifice has taught us.
Victoria Advocate

Police chief to keynote Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Victoria

Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. was 18 years old when he boarded his first plane flight to attend Army basic training. To this day, Arredondo remembers shaking in his seat as the airplane attempted to land in Atlanta, en route to Fort Jackson in South Carolina, amid a major storm.
biltmorebeacon.com

Editor's Letter — Memorial Day, 2021

It’s been 10 years since my father passed away just shy of his 76th birthday. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served as a member of the U.S. Army’s military police. While he survived his time in service to our country and returned home to my mother to raise a family of five children, his memory is never far from me. I always think of him around military holidays. I guess it’s because he was so proud to have been a soldier. In fact, it is one of the last conversations I remember having with my dad.
newjerseyhills.com

LETTER Laments no Bernardsville Memorial Day parade

TO THE EDITOR: Dear Mayor: As a former member of my hometown of Bernardsville, I was saddened you are not having the annual Memorial Day parade. My four brothers and my father, all veterans, took great joy and pleasure in this honor to our veterans. As a veteran patriot who...