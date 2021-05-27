Zack Snyder Reveals Who Would Have Played Batman If Ben Affleck Would Have Passed on the Role
Director Zack Snyder had his run in the DC universe with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and of course his cut of Justice League, which he returned to after having to leave the original. Ben Affleck starred as Snyder’s Batman in the latter two films, and many fans really enjoyed his performance, but Snyder reveals that there was a period of time between his announcing Batman v Superman and Affleck signing the deal on the role. During that time, Snyder had to come up with a backup plan in case Affleck didn’t pan out.geektyrant.com