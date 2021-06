The Jefferson Valley Museum will open for its 26th season on Saturday, May 29th with the museum open Noon to 4:00 PM, Tuesday through Sunday with Monday openings on Memorial Day and Labor Day. The season ends on September 15th. The museum volunteers have been doing a lot of work rearranging displays and adding new artifacts. The change in displays gives a more open feel to several areas of the museum and brings attention to items that have often been overlooked in the past.